Man Found Not Guilty In Hash Brown/Cell Phone Case In Area That Drew National Attention

A Fairfield County man “is loving it” after taking police to court over a distracted driving ticket when an officer apparently mistook a hash brown in his hand for a cell phone.

Westport resident Jason Stiber fought the law, and won, after being issued a $300 ticket for distracted driving last year.

Stiber, 45, who had just purchased a hash brown at McDonald’s near the Norwalk border, was pulled over and ticketed. Rather than pay the fine, he instead took the case to trial after a magistrate initially found him guilty of the infraction.

Phone records showed that Stiber hadn’t used his phone in the hour he received the ticket, and he reportedly had a Bluetooth device.

“It was probably the most expensive hash brown in history, but it was worth it," Stiber's lawyer, John Thygerson, said to NBC , without revealing his fee. "People can take the path of least resistance, 'OK, I'll pay the fine.' But others say, 'No, I want to pay more for the principle.”’

