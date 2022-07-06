Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 21-Year-Old In Hudson Valley

A 39-year-old man from Westchester County was found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old.

Negus Kirton, of Mount Vernon, was found guilty on Friday, July 1, of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a weeklong trial, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

Kirton was charged in the May 5, 2020, shooting of 21-year-old Michael Toro, of Mount Vernon, Rocah said.

Rocah said Kirton chased Toro on Darling Avenue in Mount Vernon at about 1:45 a.m. and shot him in the back of the head.

He then shot Toro again when Toro was on the ground, the DA's Office reported.

Toro was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the announcement.

The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested Kirton on Oct. 2, 2020, Rocah said.

Kirton's sentencing is set for Friday, Aug. 12, the DA's Office said.

