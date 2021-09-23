Man Found Dead In Vehicle On Side Of Area Roadway, Police Say

An area man was found dead in a vehicle on the shoulder of a roadway.

The incident took place around 7:39 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, on Upper Grant Street in Highland in Ulster County, when the Town of Lloyd Police responded to a call of a deceased man.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 65-year-old Highland man dead in the driver's seat of his vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway, said Town of Lloyd Chief of Police James Janso.

No foul play is suspected.

The cause is death is believed to be natural/medical pending an autopsy report, Janso said.

