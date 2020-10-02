Contact Us
News

Man Convicted Of Sexually Abusing 8-Year-Old Girl In Haverstraw

Kathy Reakes
A 41-year-old man has been convicted of the sexual abuse of an 8-year-old Rockland County child.

Johnny Lozier, of Albany, was convicted of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child on  Thursday, Feb. 6, said the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

Lozier sexually abused a female child in the Town of Haverstraw during September 2019; the child was 8 years old at the time.

The case was investigated by the Town of Haverstraw Police with the assistance of the Special Victims Unit of the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

Lozier, who is scheduled to be sentenced in May, is facing between three and seven years in prison, followed by up to 15 years of post-release supervision.

“These horrible cases against children are very difficult to investigate due to the nature of the crimes," District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II. said. "Our Special Victims Unit does an amazing job finding the perpetrators and bringing them to justice. I commend the work of my office and the Haverstraw Police Department for their tireless efforts."

