Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 17-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Fairfield County Located In New York, Police Say
News

Man Convicted Of Choking, Unlawfully Imprisoning Area Woman

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Andre Sims
Andre Sims Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police

A Westchester man was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Orange County last year, but he was convicted of illegally imprisoning and choking her.

Andre Sims, 35, of Peekskill, was found guilty of first-degree coercion and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, both felonies, after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in September last year.

Sims was also found guilty of criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing, reckless driving reckless endangerment and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, all misdemeanors. The jury acquitted Sims of sexual assault charges that included rape and criminal sexual act.

On Sept. 17 last year, police investigators in Newburgh received reports of a naked woman running near the Foundry apartment complex on Johnes Street. Arriving officers spoke to the victim, who claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by an African American man who was armed with a handgun. Investigators were told that the man fled in a black SUV northbound on Liberty Street toward Broadway.

When officers located Sims’ Nissan Xterra, they attempted to stop him and gave verbal instructions to stop and get out of the vehicle, but Sims sped away, leading police on a pursuit. Sims crashed into a building and fled toward I-84.

The following day, Sims was arrested at St. Vincent Hospital in Harrison by police investigators. He was being held at Orange County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail or $500,000 bond. Following the conviction, he was ordered to jail without bail pending his sentencing on Aug. 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.