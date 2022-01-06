Contact Us
Man Claims $5.5 Million In Two Separate NY Lottery Prizes

Nicole Valinote
A New York man has claimed two winning lottery prizes worth a total of $5.5 million.
Ronald Whitaker, of the Bronx, turned in two of the three jackpot-winning tickets sold for a drawing that was held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, according to an announcement from the New York Lottery on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The tickets were each worth more than $2.7 million.

"I can't describe the feeling," Whitaker told NY Lottery.

He received his prizes in two separate lump-sum payments totaling $2,565,192 after required withholdings, the lottery said. 

Both tickets were purchased at Lucky Choice Convenience, which is located at 118 West 72nd St. in Manhattan.

NY Lottery said the third winning ticket, sold from the same location, has not been verified yet.

