Man Claims $5 Million New York Lottery Prize

A man is celebrating a dream come true after claiming a $5,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Dwayne Gibbs, of Brooklyn, claimed the top prize in the lottery's $5,000,000 Riches scratch-off game, New York Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 29.

“I have always believed that dreams really do come true,” Gibbs said in a statement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Eastern Island, located at 1463 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.

Gibbs opted to receive his prize as a single lump-sum payment of $3,061,200 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.