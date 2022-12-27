Contact Us
Man Claims $3M New York Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
A man has claimed a $3 million New York Lottery prize.
A man has claimed a $3 million New York Lottery prize.

Hector Martinez, of Rochester, won the prize from the lottery's Triple Red 777 scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

He received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,549,380 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Nice-N-Easy Food, which is located at 295 Central Park in Rochester.

