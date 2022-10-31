Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Hudson Valley

Contact Us
Ben Crnic
A Fairfield County man is being charged with taking pictures underneath a woman's skirt on a Metro-North train in Westchester County.
A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. 

On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31. 

Rocah said the victim's friend, who was sitting next to Hedayati, confronted him and then reported him to the train's conductor. 

Hedayati was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and was indicted in Westchester County Court for Second Degree unlawful surveillance, according to Rocah. 

