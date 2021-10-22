Contact Us
News

Man Charged With Taking Photo Up Metro-North Passenger's Skirt

A Fairfield County man was arrested and charged for taking an upskirt photo of a woman on a Metro-North train.
A Fairfield County man was arrested and charged for taking an upskirt photo of a woman on a Metro-North train. Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A Fairfield County man is facing charges in Westchester after allegedly taking photos under the skirt of an unexpecting woman on a Metro-North train, authorities announced.

Greenwich, Connecticut resident Majid Hedayati, age 66, has been arraigned on a felony count of second-degree unlawful surveillance after taking photos of a female passenger in Westchester in September, according to the Westchester County District Attorney.

It is alleged that on Thursday, Sept. 23, Hedayati was traveling on the Metro-North Railroad from Grand Central Station to Stamford when he sat down across from a woman wearing a skirt and used his cellphone to take photos underneath the woman’s skirt attempting to capture images of her genital area.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that the woman's friend, who was sitting directly next Hedayati saw him taking the photos, confronted him, and reported him to a conductor.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police detained Hedayati at Grand Central Station following an investigation, and he was arraigned on the felony charge on Tuesday, Oct.19.

Hedayati is scheduled to return to Harrison Town Court on Tuesday, Dec. 14. 

