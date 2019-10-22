Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Hit-Run Driver Found After Crash Kills Area Woman
News

Man Charged With Stealing $40K From Area Employer

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Rock Hill resident Jonathan Bruno, 21, was arrested for stealing more than $40,000 from his employer.
Rock Hill resident Jonathan Bruno, 21, was arrested for stealing more than $40,000 from his employer. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A 21-year-old Hudson Valley man is in police custody after being arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his employer over more than a year.

Jonathan Bruno, of Rock Hill in Sullivan County, was arrested for stealing more than $40,000 from his employer over a year and a half, Fallsburg police said.

Bruno was charged with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree forgery, felonies.

It is alleged that beginning last year, Bruno took checks from his employer - a property management company in Mountaindale - and proceeded to deposit them in his own personal bank accounts.

Bruno was arraigned in Fallsburg Town Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $45,000 bail. No return court date has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.