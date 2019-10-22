Man Charged With Stealing $40K From Area Employer

A 21-year-old Hudson Valley man is in police custody after being arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his employer over more than a year.

Jonathan Bruno, of Rock Hill in Sullivan County, was arrested for stealing more than $40,000 from his employer over a year and a half, Fallsburg police said.

Bruno was charged with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree forgery, felonies.

It is alleged that beginning last year, Bruno took checks from his employer - a property management company in Mountaindale - and proceeded to deposit them in his own personal bank accounts.

Bruno was arraigned in Fallsburg Town Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $45,000 bail. No return court date has been announced.

