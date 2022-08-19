Man Charged With Promoting Sexual Performance By Child ID'd As Son Of Ex-Hudson Valley Sheriff

The son of a former sheriff in the Hudson Valley has been arrested on multiple counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, according to published reports.

Robert L. Langley III, of Mahopac, the son of the ex-Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr., was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

In March 2022, investigators assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that images and videos of child sexual abuse material were being shared online from a residence in the Town of Carmel, said Sheriff Kevin McConville.

BCI investigators executed a search warrant at the residence on May 25, assisted by PCSO electronic storage detection K9 Hannah, the sheriff said.

Investigators began a digital forensics examination of the electronic devices seized and were able to recover evidence and identify a suspect,

Langley, age 36, and a resident of Mahopac, was charged with four counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, McConville said.

He was released on his own recognizance following a court hearing.

Langley Jr., of Philipstown, lost his bid for a second term last year when he was defeated by McConville.

Langley's name was released following a recent policy change by the Sheriff's Office which names suspects arrested for crimes. In the past, names were not provided to the public.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.