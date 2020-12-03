Contact Us
Man Charged With Performing Sex Acts With Minors In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A 20-year-old Ulster County man was charged with performing sex acts with minors.
A 20-year-old Ulster County man was charged with performing sex acts with minors. Photo Credit: File

A 20-year-old area man has been arrested for performing sex acts with minors in Orange County.

Ulster County resident Aziz Tariqu, of New Paltz, was arrested by the town of Montgomery Police on Thursday, March 12, after conducting an investigation regarding a sexual assault, said the Town of Montgomery Police Investigator Stephen Ragni.

The alleged incident took place within the Town of Montgomery and involved sexual acts with minors, Ragni.

Because of the nature of the crime and age of the victims, additional information was not provided.

Islam was charged with felony criminal sex act, sexual misconduct, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to the Orange County Jail on $25,000 cash, or a $50,000.00 bond or  $200,000 partially secured bond.

The case is pending per a grand jury decision, Ragni said.

