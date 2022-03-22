Man Charged With Murder For Fatal Bar Shooting In Area

A man from Northern Westchester is facing a murder charge for his role in a shooting at a bar in the county, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, officers from the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Duo Tapas Lounge and Bar on Yonkers Avenue where there was a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

Upon arrival, first responders located two male victims at the scene - both employees of the bar - with gunshot wounds, one of whom was unresponsive and given CPR. Police said that both men were transported to area hospitals, where Montvale, New Jersey resident Antonio Antoine-Fils, age 22, died from his injuries sustained in the shooting.

The second victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the initial investigation determined that the bar was hosting a party on the second floor, which led to multiple fights amongst patrons. The party was ultimately stopped by bar management, and the attendees were escorted out of the building, some of whom were intoxicated and disorderly.

Police said that during the incident, Peekskill resident Yaquba McGougain, age 29, went to a parked car, retrieved a handgun, and began firing multiple shots into the vestibule of the building, killing Fils and injuring his other victim.

McGougain was charged by the District Attorney’s Office with:

Murder;

Attempted murder;

Assault;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

Each of the charges is a violent felony.

McGougain was arraigned on Monday, March 21 in Yonkers and is being held without bail.

