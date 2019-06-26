Contact Us
News

Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Fire At Rockland Home With 12 People Inside

Kathy Reakes
A Spring Valley man was arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire with 12 people inside.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally setting fire to a home with 12 people inside at the time of the blaze.

Hector Munoz-Zuleta of Spring Valley was arrested and charged with attempted murder, arson, and reckless endangerment, following an investigation of the fire that took place around 2:50 a.m., Friday, June 21, at 8 Jay St., said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

At the time of the fire, there were approximately 12 people in the house, including two children ages 8 and 4; all made it out safely, Galli said.

The Spring Valley Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire.

An investigation by the department, along with the Rockland County BCI, found that the fire was intentionally started.

Munoz-Zuleta was arrested Saturday, June 22, police said. He is being held on $300,000 bond.

