Man Charged After Road-Rage Incident In Hudson Valley

A 51-year-old Northern Westchester man is facing charges after an alleged road-rage incident where he damaged a woman’s car, police said.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 28, there was a report of criminal mischief involving two drivers in Yorktown that required police intervention.

According to the Yorktown Police Department, an officer met with the woman, who stated she was involved in a road-rage incident and alleged that the other involved driver exited his vehicle and punched the hood of her vehicle, leaving it with two dents to the hood.

The responding officer conducted an investigation, police said, during which the man - whose name has not been released - was positively identified as the other involved driver who allegedly damaged the woman's vehicle.

A day after the incident, police said that the man voluntarily surrendered at Yorktown Police Headquarters, where he was placed under arrest by the investigating officer.

He was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief and released. Police said that he is scheduled to return to Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, April 14 to answer the charge.

