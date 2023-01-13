Man Charged After Dropping Ghost Gun In Hudson Valley Store, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun after he allegedly dropped it in a store.

The incident took place in Dutchess County on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 12:45 p.m. at 206 Main St., in Beacon.

Officers responded to the store after a caller said they watched as the man dropped the gun and then picked it up, said Beacon PD Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson.

At the store, police located the man identified as Charles Plowden, age 35, of Beacon, and found that he was in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic ghost gun (without serial numbers) that was loaded with 24 rounds of ammunition, said Johnson.

Plowden was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree

Unlawful possession of certain ammunition-feeding devices

During. processing, Plowden refused to be fingerprinted and photographed and he was additionally charged with obstructing governmental administration, Johnson added.

He is being held at the Dutchess County Jail on 15,000 cash / 30,000 bond / 60,000 partially secured bond and given a return court date on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

