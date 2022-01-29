Man Buys Winning $5 Million NY Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket At 7-Eleven Store

Meet New York's newest millionaire.

Long Island resident Rory Fabian, of Saint James in Suffolk County, has claimed his $5,000,000 top prize on the New York Lottery’s $5,000,000 Riches scratch-off game.

The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven at 2160 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park.

“I am out-of-my-mind happy,” said Fabian after claiming his ticket.

Fabian received his $5,000,000 as a single lump-sum payment of $3,255,000 after required withholdings.

