Man Busted With Stolen Gun Following Police Pursuit, Cops Say

Kathy Reakes
A Middletown man was busted with an alleged stolen gun after fleeing from state police.
A Hudson Valley man was busted with an alleged stolen weapon after taking police on a pursuit.

The incident took place in Orange County around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Cantrell Avenue in the city of Middletown.

Troopers pulled over a 2019 Acura on Cantrell Avenue for having a suspended license. When they approached the vehicle, the driver, Nkosi Callender, age 32 from Middletown, became irate and began to yell at the troopers and refused to get out of the vehicle, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Callender then placed the vehicle in drive and fled the area. Troopers pursued him for a short distance until his vehicle became disabled. Callender exited the vehicle and attempted to run away on foot. He was located and taken into custody without incident, Nevel said.

Nevel said during the foot pursuit, Callender threw a gun that was recovered and identified as a loaded Ruger LCP .380. that was stolen.

Callender was charged with:

  •  Criminal possession of a weapon
  •  Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Obstruction of governmental administration
  • Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle
  • Resisting arrest

He was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and released on bail.

