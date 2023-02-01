Man Busted With Stolen Gun Following Police Pursuit, Cops Say

A Hudson Valley man was busted with an alleged stolen weapon after taking police on a pursuit.

The incident took place in Orange County around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Cantrell Avenue in the city of Middletown.

Troopers pulled over a 2019 Acura on Cantrell Avenue for having a suspended license. When they approached the vehicle, the driver, Nkosi Callender, age 32 from Middletown, became irate and began to yell at the troopers and refused to get out of the vehicle, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Callender then placed the vehicle in drive and fled the area. Troopers pursued him for a short distance until his vehicle became disabled. Callender exited the vehicle and attempted to run away on foot. He was located and taken into custody without incident, Nevel said.

Nevel said during the foot pursuit, Callender threw a gun that was recovered and identified as a loaded Ruger LCP .380. that was stolen.

Callender was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of stolen property

Obstruction of governmental administration

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

He was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and released on bail.

