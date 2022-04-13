Contact Us
News

Man Being Sought In NYC Subway Attack Posted Troubling, Threatening Videos Online

"This is Frank James," the NYPD said in a tweeted posted early Tuesdy evening.
The man now being sought as a suspect in connection with the New York City subway attack posted dozens of troubling and threatening videos online.

Frank R. James, age 62, with addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, is the subject of a large manhunt by state and federal law enforcement to determine if he has any connection to the shooting rampage at the Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday, April 12 in which 10 people were shot and many others wounded.

He was originally identified as a person of interest in the case on Tuesday before police officially labeled him as a suspect on Wednesday morning, April 13.

Known as the prophet oftruth88 online, James posted more than 250 long videos expressing bigoted views and more recently, attacking the policies of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

His verbal attacks against Adams have prompted police to increase security around the mayor as the hunt continues for James, officials said.

In a scan of the videos, James offers scattered commentary on everything from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock to the war in Ukraine to nuclear weapons.

In many, he talks about his dislike of Black people calling them "cattle" and other racial slurs and rants about his desire to “kill people.” 

Police were led to James after a credit card with his name on it was found at the scene of the shooting as well as a key to a van he had rented. The van was found late Tuesday abandoned on a New York street near the subway line.

Law enforcement also said consumer-grade fireworks, gasoline, and two unused smoke grenades, as well as the gun used in the attack, were recovered from the scene.

A $50,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the attack.

Anyone who may see James is asked to call 911 immediately. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

