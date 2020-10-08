Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

News

Man Arrested For Crack Cocaine Sales In Area

Christina Coulter
Moultrie accrued a slew of drug-related charges for selling and possessing crack cocaine.
A 67-year-old Ulster County man was arrested for selling crack cocaine, according to police.

The Kingston Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and members of New York State Police had reportedly suspected Gregory Moultrie of selling crack cocaine from his home on Spring Street for a period of time and concluded their investigation on Thursday, Sept. 30. 

Officers from the unit stopped Moultrie's car that day at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the area of 9W and Spring Street and took him into custody without incident, police said. 

Moultrie accrued a slew of drug-related charges, including

  • Two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony
  • Two counts of seventh degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor

Moultrie is being held at the Kingston Police Department until he is arraigned in Kingston City Court. 

