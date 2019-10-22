Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Stabbing Victim During Fight In Area
News

Man Allegedly Had Physical Dispute With Woman With 2-Year-Old In Room

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was arrested after assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute.
A man was arrested after assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 36-year-old Ulster County man was arrested following a physical domestic dispute while the victim's 2-year-old child was in the room.

Nathan R. DeGroat, of Saugerties, was arrested around 5:57 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 20 after police responded to a domestic dispute in Saugerties, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Once the scene, officers determined that DeGroat had allegedly physically attacked the victim during a dispute, the chief said.

DeGroat arrested and charged with attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child and released on his own recognizance, Sinagra said.

The court issued an Order of Protection on behalf of the victim.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.