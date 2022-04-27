Man Allegedly Groomed 80-Plus Children Worldwide To Produce Child Porn, With Victims In NY

Over 80 children worldwide— between the ages of six and 13-years-old— were allegedly groomed by a California man to produce child porn, authorities announced.

Demetrius Carl Davis, age 24, posed as an 11-year-old girl called “Lizzy” to form online relationships with the children and convince them to perform and record sexual acts on other children in their lives, according to a report released by the Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

The task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an online account with videos and photos.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Davis’ home in Dec. 2021— where they found “numerous recordings” of multiple cellphones and accounts Davis used to communicate with the children.

The identified victims live in 26 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming— as well as at least 15 victims in other countries.

