Man Admits To Stealing, Selling Luxury Car Tires, Rims In NY, CT, Other Parts Of New England

A man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to a scheme to steal tires and rims from vehicles at luxury car dealerships in Connecticut, New York and more states and sell them across the country.

Michael Farias, age 56, of Providence, Rhode Island, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property, according to Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Between May 2015 and August 2018, Farias and other individuals stole tires and rims for various luxury vehicles at dealerships in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and Maine, the US Attorney's Office reported.

The stolen tires were then sold by co-conspirators across the country, Boyle reported.

Boyle said in Farias' guilty plea, Farias admitted that on Aug. 1 of 2016, he and others stole tires and rims from four 2016 Chevrolet Suburbans at a car dealership in the Fairfield County town of Darien.

Farias was arrested on Nov. 17, 2020, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Farias was released on $100,000 bond pending sentencing, which is has not been scheduled yet, Boyle said.

