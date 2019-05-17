Man Admits To Sex Abuse Of Child In Area

A 64-year-old man has pleaded guilty to having sex with a child under the age of 13 multiple times over the course of two years.

Douglas Castro, of Warwick, pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 16, to course of sexual conduct against a child, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Castro admitted that between September 2012 and June 2014, he repeatedly engaged in acts of oral sexual conduct and other acts of sexual contact with a child who was less than 13 years old, the DA's Office said.

As part of a plea agreement, Castrol will be sentenced to 12 years in state prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on August 27.

Additionally, Castro will be required to register as a sex offender.

“Children are the most innocent of victims,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “We can only hope that there are no long-lasting physical effects which will be suffered by the victim in this case.”

