Man Admits To Random Supermarket Stabbing Murder In Area

A Hudson Valley man who walked up to a stranger at a grocery store and fatally stabbed him in the neck has pleaded guilty to murder.

Orange County resident, Andrew Goodenough, age 41, of New Windsor, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 2, to the murder of Michael Kohus, age 35, of Highland Falls in June 2016, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Goodenough admitted that he stabbed and killed Kohus who was shopping at a supermarket in the Town of New Windsor.

Police and prosecutors were unable to discover any prior interaction between Goodenough and the victim, the DA's Office said.

In a written plea agreement Goodenough maintained that the victim had threatened him in the past, but acknowledged that the victim was not threatening him, or posing any imminent threat to him at the time of the stabbing, the DA's Office said.

In the same agreement, the District Attorney’s Office reiterated its belief that the two had no prior interaction.

Hoovler's office plans to recommend a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison when Goodenough is sentenced in March.

“My deepest condolences go out to family and friends of the victim, who was simply grocery shopping on a Saturday when he lost his life in a completely random attack,” said Hoovler.

