Man Admits To Leaving Scene Of Fatal Crash In Area

A 38-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a felony of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an area woman dead.

Stephen Grundel of theTown of Wallkill admitted during his plea on Tuesday, June 25 before Orange County Court Judge William L. DeProsp, that he knew his 2000 Silverado pick-up truck had struck a woman, later identified as Kiera Babcock, 34, and that he had reason to believe he had injured her but drove away anyway, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The incident took place around 11:15 p.m., on March 30, while Babcock was walking on State Street, in the Town of Mount Hope.

Babcock was pronounced dead at the scene after being discovered by passing motorists the next morning, the DA's Office said.

Grundel is next scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on August 27. He faces one to three years in state prison.

District Attorney David Hoovler thanked the New York State Police and Town of Mount Hope Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Grundel, as well as the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit for their analysis of the crime scene.

“Although not all traffic fatalities are criminal, there was no excuse for not stopping and reporting the incident,” said Hoovler. “Leaving the injured and dying woman in the roadway, in the cold, and in the dark, without alerting the police, or calling for help, is criminal conduct for which this defendant must be held accountable.”

