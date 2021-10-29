Man Admits To Burglarizing School In Hudson Valley

A man with a lengthy rap sheet will spend time behind bars after admitting to burglarizing multiple schools in Westchester, the District Attorney announced.

Mount Vernon resident Donald Bennett, age 62, pleaded guilty this week to burglarizing schools in communities throughout Westchester after he unlawfully entered several buildings between 2020 and 2021.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that between Feb. 20, 2020, and Feb. 28 this year, Bennett illegally entered and stole items from Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Scarsdale, The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, Mercy College in Irvington, and Waverly School in Eastchester.

Stolen items included wallets, cash, credit cards, and other items.

Bennett was arrested on March 4, 2021, following a joint investigation by the Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, New Rochelle, and Scarsdale police departments.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to third-degree burglary, a felony, which covered all of the charges in the indictment.

As a second felony offender, Bennett faces a minimum sentence of between two and four years in prison and a maximum sentence between three and a half to seven years in state prison.

