Man Admits To Breaking Into Area Home, 'Terrorizing' Woman, DA Says

A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to breaking into a woman's Hudson Valley home and "terrorizing" the woman and her family.

Alex Livingston, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 15, to second-degree burglary, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

The DA's Office said Livingston violated a stay-away order of protection on Dec. 22, 2020, and damaged property throughout the woman's home, located in the Town of Newburgh.

Prosecutors said Livingston broke through the door of the home and demanded to see children who were hiding in the closet with their grandmother, Hoovler reported.

He also reportedly struck the woman and took her phone so she couldn't call the police, the DA's Office said.

Following the incident, Livingston fled to Georgia where he was eventually arrested, according to the report.

He is set to be sentenced on May 2, the DA's Office said.

