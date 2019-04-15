Man Accused Of Stealing $43,000 From Area Employer

Contact Us
New York State Police arrested an area man who allegedly stole more than $40,000 from his employer.
An area man is behind bars after allegedly stealing $43,000 from his employer last year, state police said.

Christopher W. Dunn, 32, of Newburgh, was arrested Friday, April 12, and charged with the grand larceny and two counts of issuing a bad check, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

In addition, Dunn had outstanding warrants from the Village of Florida Police Department and the State Police in Fonda, for Issuing a bad check and grand larceny, he added.

Dunn was arrested after a lengthy investigation conducted by the BCI at Montgomery found that he had inappropriately diverted funds from his employer into his own account and then tried to pay his employer with checks that had insufficient funds, Nevel said.

The total amount of the larcenies was $43,000.00 spanning from June through October of 2018, Nevel said.

Dunn was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

