Man Accused Of Scamming Victim In Hudson Valley Of $100K

A Long Island man busted by undercover police officers attempting to scam an 85-year-old Hudson Valley woman out of more than $100,000 was convicted by a jury on multiple charges, the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Suffolk County resident James Mcinerney, of Coram, was convicted following a jury trial of second-degree grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, and resisting arrest following a months-long scheme that saw him bilk a Cold Spring woman out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy said that between July 2018 and December 2018, using the alias “James Bryant,” Mcinerney posed as the owner of an asset recovery business, making contact with an 85-year-old woman in Cold Spring to tell her she was “being overcharged or fraudulently charged by other companies,” offering to obtain refunds for her.

Tendy said that as a result of those promises, Mcinerney’s victim handed over a total of $103,050 to him over the course of six months, at which point the case was referred to New York State Police.

The investigation led to State Police taking over the victim’s email account, and investigators began speaking with Mcinerney under the guise of “James Bryant.”

Police said that Mcinerney, unaware that he was speaking to State Police, attempted to obtain an additional $7,250 for his victim by falsely claiming that he made a payment to a company on her behalf and she needed to reimburse him for it.

According to the DA, Mcinerney was arrested on Jan. 11, 2019, when he drove from Long Island to his victim’s home to pick up the check for the reimbursement. Instead, he was met by a plainclothes investigator at the victim’s house who attempted to arrest him.

Tendy said that when the officer attempted to arrest him, Mcinerney physically resisted before ultimately being apprehended.

“There are so many scams out there, sadly our seniors are often targeted,” he added. “We are doing everything we can to educate seniors about these scams and vigorously prosecute these cases when an arrest is made.”

When he is sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 17, Mcinerney will face a term of between nine and a half and 19 years in state prison.

