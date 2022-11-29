Man Accused Of Illegally Killing Deer Near Home In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man has been issued multiple tickets by state conservation officials for allegedly killing a deer out of season.

The incident took place in Ulster County on Friday, Oct. 28 at a home in the town of Rochester.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation officials responded to a home in Rochester after receiving reports of multiple deer being killed with the aid of bait, according to the DEC.

The person responsible, who was not identified, admitted to shooting the deer behind his property and claimed the large trough of corn and horse feed in his backyard was intended for birds, the DEC reported.

A photo of the deer on the hunter's phone indicated he shot the deer on Saturday, Sept. 10, well before archery season, officials said.

The hunter was issued multiple tickets, including:

Taking big game out of season

Hunting with the aid of bait

Failure to tag deer

Failure to report deer harvest.

All tickets are returnable to the town of Rochester Court.

