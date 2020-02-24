Man Accused Of Engaging In Sex Act With Minor At Area Hotel Found Dead

A 46-year-old man accused of engaging in a sexual act with a teenager at an area hotel was reportedly found dead a day before he was to make a court appearance.

Northern Fairfield County resident Eric Fenyes, of Sherman, allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a child in Poughkeepsie earlier this month. He was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and charged with second-degree criminal sexual act.

Fenyes, the owner of Fenyes Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, was found dead in his Mountain Road home in Kent, Connecticut, after fire units and medics responded to the house around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, state police said. A gun was used and there is no criminal aspect to the investigation.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the manner of death was suicide by a gunshot wound to the heat.

Fenyes allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 15 at a hotel in Poughkeepsie in November last year.

He was released from jail on bail at the time of his death. He was scheduled to appear in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court on Friday, Feb. 21.

A funeral for Fenyes has been scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Hufcut Funeral Home on Route 22 in Dover Plains. There will be a mass the following day at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church on Lavelle Road in Amenia.

