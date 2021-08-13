Man Accused Of Committing Arson To Cover Up Burglary In Area

An alleged Bloods street gang member from the region was arrested for allegedly intentionally setting a fire in an attempt to cover up a burglary, authorities announced.

Firefighters in Sullivan County were called to a reported structure fire at 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 on Fraser Road in the Town of Thompson, across from the Kiamesha Bowling Alley.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were able to evacuate seven residents from the multi-family home, including an 11-month-old child, and a 59-year-old man who found himself trapped and suffered burns.

The investigation into the fire found that it appeared to be intentionally set, prompting county fire investigators to call in the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office determined that Charles James Ellis, age 28, of Kiameshia Lake, allegedly intentionally set the fire to cover up the burglary of a room inside the building.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff called the incident a “serious crime” that could have resulted in multiple fatalities, while noting that embers from the fire were falling into the crib of the toddler when firefighters responded.

The 59-year-old man who was rescued suffered second- and third-degree burns and was transported to the Westchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Ellis was taken into custody without incident in Liberty with the assistance of village police without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ellis was charged with:

Burglary;

Arson;

Reckless endangerment;

Assault.

He was arraigned in the Town of Thompson Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

“The structure was an old rooming house that the fire moved through very quickly”, Schiff said. “Our firefighters did an outstanding job and saved lives.”

Multiple agencies were on scene with the Monticello Fire Department on Aug. 2:

Rock Hill Fire Department;

Wurtsboro Fire Department;

Woodridge Fire Department;

Liberty Fire Department;

Livingston Manor Fire Department;

White Sulpher Springs Fire Department;

Hurleyville Fire Department;

Port Jervis Fire Department;

Bethel F.A.S.T. Team;

Sullivan County Fire Investigators;

Mobile Medic;

Hackensack AirMed One;

New York State Police.

