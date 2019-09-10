Man, 42, Pleads Guilty To Assault For Route 59 Crash That Left Three Seriously Injured

A 42-year-old man has pleaded guilty to assault in connection with a Nanuet car crash that left three people with serious injuries.

Rohan Brijlall, 42, of the Bronx, pled guilty Monday, Sept. 9, for the crash that took place on Oct. 15, 2018, on Route 59 in Nanuet, said Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece.

Before the crash, which took place around 3:05 p.m., Brijlall was driving a Land Rover eastbound on Route 59 and Old Nyack Turnpike when he attempted to illegally pass another vehicle in the left lane from the right and merged into the center lane of travel, said the DA's Office.

While accelerating, the Land Rover approached the victims’ two vehicles, which were stopped in the center lane of travel from an unrelated traffic accident.

Brijlall’s SUV collided with the first victim’s car, which subsequently struck all three victims, who were in the process of exchanging information.

One victim suffered an amputated leg and other traumatic injuries, the second victim sustained a broken leg and ruptured cyst and the third victim suffered a fractured clavicle and other injuries.

“Because of the reckless actions of a drunk and drugged driver, three innocent victims continue to suffer nearly a year after being struck by an SUV,” said Gilleece.

An analysis of the defendant’s blood drawn after the crash revealed the presence of cocaine, cocaethylene, and benzoylecgonine. In particular, cocaethylene is only formed by the liver when cocaine and alcohol coexist in the blood, the DA said.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Brijall will be sentenced to four years in state prison on Dec. 3.

