Major Drug Supplier From Rockland Sentenced To 10 To 15 Years In Prison

A drug ring's cocaine supplier was slapped with a 10 to 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to "operating as a major trafficker."

Marquis Gamble, 35, of Nyack, was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 10, in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White & Blues," that took down 29 drug dealers in February.

Gamble had also pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy on June 19, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

After his release from prison, Gamble was sentenced at least 18 years of post-release supervision.

The enforcement action outlined two separate conspiracies, one of which primarily involved members and associates of self-professed “outlaw” motorcycle clubs trafficking cocaine, and another which sold pills that were supposed to be oxycodone, but contained fentanyl, the DA's Office said.

During the operation, law enforcement officials recovered more than $200,000, 25 handguns, one assault rifle, multiple other rifles, ten vehicles, two motorcycles, over 2.5 pounds of cocaine, and 1,300 Fentanyl pills.

At the time that Gamble pleaded guilty, he admitted that he had given 800 grams of cocaine to another co-conspirator so that it could be delivered from Rockland County to Orange County, where it was to be sold, the DA's Office said.

The narcotics had a street value of $80,000. Gamble also admitted being a profiteer who was involved in a conspiracy to regularly deliver large amounts of cocaine to Orange County.

“This defendant was responsible for large amounts of cocaine coming into Orange County and clearly deserved a significant state prison sentence,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “Narcotics trafficking is destroying the fabric of our society, killing our residents, and must be fought at every level."

