Mahopac Lacrosse Players Accused Of Making Racial Slurs In Game Against New Rochelle

Lacrosse players from New Rochelle were reportedly the victims of racist behavior during a game against Mahopac last week.

News 12 reported this week that parents of members of the New Rochelle junior varsity boys lacrosse team stated that their children were the victim of racism, with some students calling players “(expletive) Mexicans,” and others refusing to shake hands with African-American players.

The report states that the player accused of using the foul language was taken out of the game, but some parents are calling for further actions, claiming that Mahopac athletes have shown signs of racist behavior several times in recent years.

Officials in New Rochelle stated that they’ve been in touch with members of the Mahopac School District about the issue, but declined to discuss the incident further. Officials in Mahopac could not immediately be reached late on Tuesday afternoon, April 16.

Mahopac Schools Superintendent Anthony DiCarlo told News 12 that “we must be ever-vigilant when confronting behavior that runs counter to expected norms. Anyone found responsible will be held accountable in accordance with district policies and procedures."

