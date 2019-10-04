Lung Damage From Vaping Resembles Chemical Burns, New Report Says

In a new report from the Mayo Clinic, researchers say lung injuries in patients suffering from a vaping-related illness resemble chemical burns.

The findings, released on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in The New England Journal of Medicine , were based on the lung biopsies from 17 patients, sent to Mayo researchers to be examined by experts in lung pathology. Two of the samples came from patients who died, the report said.

Researchers conducting the study reported they found no evidence of tissue injury caused by the accumulation of mineral oils — which has been suspected as a possible cause of the vaping-related illness.

" Instead, it seems to be some kind of direct chemical injury, similar to what one might see with exposures to toxic chemical fumes, poisonous gases, and toxic agents," said Dr. Brandon Larsen, a surgical pathologist at Mayo Clinic Arizona, and a national expert in lung pathology.

Four lungs showing the damage from the vaping-relating illness.

As of Thursday, Oct. 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 800 cases of lung illness in 46 states associated with vaping or e-cigarette use over the past several months. Of the 800, 16 people have died.

In almost all cases, the patients had reported vaping THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Some reported using nicotine only.

"This is a public health crisis, and a lot of people are working frantically around the clock to find out what the culprit or culprits could be — and what chemicals may be responsible," Dr. Larsen said in The New England Journal of Medicine. "Based on what we have seen in our study, we suspect that most cases involve chemical contaminants, toxic byproducts or other noxious agents within vape liquids."

In reaction to the uptick in the number of illnesses and deaths, some states have imposed a temporary ban on the sale of e-cigarettes or flavored liquids. The CDC is also considering a ban on all nontobacco flavors of vaping liquids and recommends not using vaping or e-cigarettes.

