Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 2 Winning Take-5 Tickets Sold In Hudson Valley
News

Local Woman Nabbed For Entering Stony Point Home, Stealing $1K In Goods, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Rockland County woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in items from a home.
A Rockland County woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in items from a home. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Canva/gettysignature

A local woman has been arrested for allegedly entering a Hudson Valley home and stealing more than $1K in items.

Danielle Logan, age 37, allegedly entered the Rockland County residence in Stony Point and removed items valued at more than $1,000, according to Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

Following an investigation, Logan, a resident of Stony Point, was arrested and charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Grandy larceny
  • Petit larceny
  • Criminal trespass 

She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in court on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Stony Point.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.