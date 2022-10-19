Local Woman Nabbed For Entering Stony Point Home, Stealing $1K In Goods, Police Say

A local woman has been arrested for allegedly entering a Hudson Valley home and stealing more than $1K in items.

Danielle Logan, age 37, allegedly entered the Rockland County residence in Stony Point and removed items valued at more than $1,000, according to Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

Following an investigation, Logan, a resident of Stony Point, was arrested and charged with:

Burglary

Grandy larceny

Petit larceny

Criminal trespass

She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in court on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Stony Point.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.