LIU Quarterback One Of Two Men Fatally Stabbed During Fight Outside Bar

Clay Beathard, the starting quarterback on the Long Island University football team, brother of an NFL player and grandson of a former NFL general manager, was one of two men killed outside a bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

Beathard, 22, and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were stabbed Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2:50 a.m. during a fight involving several persons outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill at 1907 Division Street, in midtown, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside, police said.

Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides.

Beathard, of Thompson Station, Tennessee, and Trapeni, of Franklin, Tennessee, were both transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died.

A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, is hospitalized with wounds to his eye and arm, said police.

Metro Nashville Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the surveillance photo (see third image above) who is being sought for questioning in the fatal stabbings.

Beathard, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior, appeared in seven games before missing the remainder of the season due to injury this season.

He completed 52-percent of his pass attempts (94-for-182), throwing for 1,071 yards and four touchdowns.

Beathard was the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and Susan Beathard.

Clay Beathard's brother, C.J., is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers picked up an emotional 34-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night after C.J. had returned home to Tennessee prior to the game to be with his family. Before leaving, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said C.J. told him, "Make sure these guys go win this game."

”The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard’s younger brother, Clayton," the 49ers said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one.

"C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton.”

Another brother, Tucker Beathard, is a country music singer/songwriter.

Grandfather, Bobby Beathard, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after winning four Super Bowls as an NFL general manager with four different teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.

Clay Beathard is also survived by sisters Channing and Tatum.

LIU football coach Bryan Collins said Clay Beathard had a "love of life, people, especially his teammates" and was a "shining light in our program."

"All of my thoughts and prayers are with the Beathard Family," Collins added. "Clay, you will be remembered always."

