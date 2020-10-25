Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meats Blamed For One Death, Illnesses In NY

Joe Lombardi
A listeria outbreak linked to deli meats has sickened 10 people and is being blamed for one death, according to the CDC.
A listeria outbreak linked to deli meats has sickened 10 people and is being blamed for one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All 10 patients were hospitalized, including two people in New York and seven in Massachusetts. The death occurred in Florida.

Ill people have reported eating Italian-style meats, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto, the CDC said, adding that people have reported purchasing both prepackaged deli meats and meats sliced at deli counters. 

The investigation is ongoing to determine if there is a specific type of deli meat or common supplier linked to illness.

For more information, check the CDC advisory here.

