Listeria Concerns Prompt Recall Of Some Trader Joe's Fresh Products

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall for fresh food products shipped to the area that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The grocery conglomerate announced this week that is recalling refrigerated products that were sold in Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin stores.

The recall is part of the larger Fuji Food Products recall, which includes ready to eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold to select retailers and distributors along the East Coast and Upper Midwest, according to the FDA.

"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it,"" said Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch. "We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination."

Recalled items (and SKU numbers) include:

California Rolls 34899

Classic California Rolls with Brown Rice & Avocado 90982

Spicy California Rolls 34896

Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 51328

Tofu Spring Rolls 92151

Shrimp Spring Rolls 90879

Smoked Salmon Philly Roll 60377

Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl 60375

Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl 61471

Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip 64657

According to the company, no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported by consumers eating the products, which have been removed from store shelves. Items subject to recall can be returned to any Trader Joe’s location for a refund.

According to health officials, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria impacts 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.