'Law & Order' Crew Member Shot, Killed In NYC

A crew member for NBC's "Law & Order: Organized Crime," was gunned down and killed while sitting in a car.

The incident in New York City took place in Greenpoint in Brooklyn around 5:15 a.m., Tuesday, July 19.

According to the NYPD, the 31-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in front of 229 North Henry Ave., when a person approached the car, opened the door, and fired multiple shots.

The crewman, who worked parking enforcement, was hit in the head and neck, NYPD said.

He was rushed to Woodhull Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has not been identified pending family notification, the NYPD said.

The suspect ran after the shooting, and no arrests have been made, police added.

In a statement, NBC said: “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result.

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

