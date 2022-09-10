Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Lane Reduction Planned For Busy Roadway In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
State Route 9D in Philipstown
State Route 9D in Philipstown Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A stretch of a busy roadway in the region will be reduced to a single lane in the coming days to facilitate roadway paving.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that motorists in Northern Westchester and Putnam counties should be aware that Route 9D between Manitou Station Road in Philipstown and Route 6 in Cortlandt will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by individuals with flags.

The lane reduction will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 16, officials said.

