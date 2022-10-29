Lane Of I-84 In Hudson Valley To Close For A Week

A lane of a busy highway in the region will close for most of the day over the span of a week.

A lane of I-84 eastbound and westbound will close between Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) in the Dutchess County town of East Fishkill and Exit 68 (Interstate 684) in the Putnam County town of Southeast beginning on Monday, Oct. 31, and lasting until Friday, Nov. 3, New York Department of Transportation officials said.

The lane will close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day to allow for bridge maintenance, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.