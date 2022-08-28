Contact Us
Lane Closures Scheduled On Pair Of Busy Westchester Roadways

State officials announced plans for upcoming lane closures on two busy Westchester County roadways.

The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect lane closures on the Sprain Brook Parkway and Cross County Parkway, beginning Monday, Aug. 29, to facilitate roadway work. 

Officials said the closures are scheduled to will take place at the following locations:

  • Single- and double-lane closures on the northbound Sprain Brook Parkway, between I-287 in Greenburgh and Route 100C in Mount Pleasant, on Monday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 30, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • A left lane closure on eastbound and westbound Cross County Parkway, at Exit 9 (Hutchinson River Parkway) in Mount Vernon, from Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 15, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

