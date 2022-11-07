Contact Us
Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of Palisades Interstate Parkway In Rockland County

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orangetown
Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orangetown Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials issued an alert about upcoming lane closures on a stretch of the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

Single lane closures are planned in both directions of the parkway from the New Jersey State line in the Rockland County town of Orangetown to the Orange County line in Stony Point, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures are set to take place from Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 17, to facilitate guide rail work, state officials said.

