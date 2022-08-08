Contact Us
Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of I-684 In Hudson Valley

I-684 in Katonah
I-684 in Katonah Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials issued an alert about upcoming lane closures on a highway in Westchester County.

The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists in Bedford should expect single- and double-lane closures on I-684 between Exit 6 (State Route 35) and Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) to facilitate sign work.

Officials said the work is scheduled to take place at the following times:

  • Southbound single- and double-lane closures on Wednesday, Aug. 10, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Northbound single-lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 11, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

