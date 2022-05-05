Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Lane Closures Expected On Stretch Of Taconic State Parkway

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown
The Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists about upcoming lane closures on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway.

Single- and double-lane closures are set for the northbound and southbound parkway in Northern Westchester between Exit 16 (Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park) and Exit 20 (US Highway 6) in Yorktown.

The closures will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and Monday, May 9, to facilitate maintenance activities, the Department of Transportation said on Thursday, May 5.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.