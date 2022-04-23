Lane Closures Expected On I-684 In Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures on a stretch of I-684 in Westchester County due to roadway paving.

Two lanes are expected to close along I-684 northbound between the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Exit 4 (Route 172) in Bedford, officials said.

The closures are set to take place each night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday, April 24, through Thursday, May 5, to facilitate roadway paving activities, according to the announcement.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.