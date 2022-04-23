Contact Us
Lane Closures Expected On I-684 In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
I-684 in Harrison
The New York State Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures on a stretch of I-684 in Westchester County due to roadway paving. 

Two lanes are expected to close along I-684 northbound between the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Exit 4 (Route 172) in Bedford, officials said.

The closures are set to take place each night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday, April 24, through Thursday, May 5, to facilitate roadway paving activities, according to the announcement. 

